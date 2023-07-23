Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Giants Player Props
|Nationals vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Giants
|Nationals vs Giants Odds
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .278 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200.
- In 71.4% of his 91 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (5.5%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 34 games this year (37.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this season (32 of 91), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.289
|AVG
|.267
|.330
|OBP
|.311
|.422
|SLG
|.361
|16
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|25
|39/12
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Giants surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alexander (6-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.