The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Ruiz enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with one homer.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 47 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven home a run in 28 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .246 AVG .248 .285 OBP .319 .352 SLG .442 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 14 RBI 24 18/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings