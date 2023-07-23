Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luis Garcia (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .266 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 54 of 88 games this year (61.4%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 88), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 28 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (36.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.263
|AVG
|.269
|.291
|OBP
|.310
|.386
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|17/8
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alexander (6-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second this season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up only one hit.
