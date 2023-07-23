Sunday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (54-45) against the Washington Nationals (40-58) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on July 23.

The Giants will give the nod to Scott Alexander (6-0, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.59 ERA).

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (40.4%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 34-49 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (418 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule