Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 88 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Washington ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with 418 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.492 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (5-7) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts, Gore has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs L 17-3 Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams - 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Connor Seabold 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.