LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (54-45) will visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (40-58) at Nationals Park on Sunday, July 23, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-120). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (6-0, 3.04 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (5-7, 4.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' game versus the Giants but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to take down the Giants with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 26 (52%) of those contests.

The Giants have gone 24-21 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 6-2 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 34 of 83 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Nationals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) - 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.