Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .206.
- Call has gotten a hit in 41 of 76 games this season (53.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (7.9%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.180
|.297
|OBP
|.299
|.351
|SLG
|.278
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|29/13
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bird (2-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.