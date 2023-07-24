On Monday, Corey Dickerson (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Bird. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jake Bird TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (28.6%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .250 AVG .247 .259 OBP .295 .269 SLG .397 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings