Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the hill, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (116) this season.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 77 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has homered in 16 games this season (16.3%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 39 games this year (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 55.1% of his games this season (54 of 98), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.325
|AVG
|.266
|.356
|OBP
|.327
|.562
|SLG
|.427
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|21
|43/9
|K/BB
|66/15
|11
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bird (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.