The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.
  • He ranks 47th in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 129th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 89 games this season (61.8%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (34.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.5% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 43
.269 AVG .269
.296 OBP .310
.389 SLG .351
11 XBH 10
3 HR 2
16 RBI 25
17/8 K/BB 27/12
4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Bird (2-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
