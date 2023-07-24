Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 129th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 89 games this season (61.8%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (34.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.5% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.269
|AVG
|.269
|.296
|OBP
|.310
|.389
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|17/8
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Bird (2-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.