How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (89).
- Washington's .403 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.262).
- Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (424 total).
- The Nationals rank 16th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best average in MLB.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.490).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Corbin has nine quality starts this year.
- Corbin will try to build on a 20-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|L 17-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Scott Alexander
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jake Bird
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
