On Monday, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (41-58) host the Colorado Rockies (39-60) at Nationals Park in the series opener. Patrick Corbin will get the nod for the Nationals, while Jake Bird will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Rockies have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 4.03 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Nationals have won two out of the three games in which they've been favored.

The Nationals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (41.4%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 23-46 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

