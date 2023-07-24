Lane Thomas and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies meet at Nationals Park on Monday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Patrick Corbin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Corbin Stats

The Nationals' Patrick Corbin (6-10) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.

Corbin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 18 5.1 6 3 3 6 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 4 5.0 10 6 6 2 3 at Mariners Jun. 28 7.0 5 0 0 9 0 at Padres Jun. 23 5.0 7 7 7 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Patrick Corbin's player props with BetMGM.

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 116 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .295/.341/.494 so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 4 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 88 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .254/.333/.474 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.336/.453 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .243/.323/.376 slash line on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.