New Zealand will play the Philippines in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 25 at 1:30 AM ET. In their Group A openers, New Zealand defeated Norway and the Philippines lost to Switzerland.

In terms of the odds, New Zealand is -304, the draw is +381, and the Philippines is +858. The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.

New Zealand vs. Philippines Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 New Zealand Moneyline: -304

-304 Philippines Moneyline: +858

New Zealand vs. Philippines World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams average a combined one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this match's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.

New Zealand has not played as a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.

New Zealand has never played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -304 or shorter.

The Philippines lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

The Philippines has played as an underdog of +858 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

New Zealand World Cup Stats

In one match for New Zealand in Women's World Cup, Jacqui Hand has totaled one assist without scoring a goal.

In Women's World Cup (one match), Hannah Wilkinson has netted one goal for New Zealand.

New Zealand vs. Philippines Recent Performance

In 2022, New Zealand was 1-1-6 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 2-0-6 (-17 goal differential).

New Zealand earned a win in its last matchup 1-0 over Norway on July 20. The sides both took eight shots in the contest.

Wilkinson scored the only goal for her side in the match against .

In 2022, the Philippines was 0-1-5 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 1-0-1 (-1 goal differential).

The Philippines lost to Switzerland 2-0 on July 21 in its last game. Switzerland outshot the Philippines 20 to two.

Sofia Harrison had a team-leading one shot in the team's scoreless effort.

New Zealand Roster

Name Age Number Club Erin Nayler 31 1 IFK Norrkoping (Sweden) Ria Percival 33 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Claudia Bunge 23 3 Melbourne Victory (Australia) C.J. Bott 28 4 Leicester City WFC (England) Michaela Foster 24 5 - Malia Steinmetz 24 6 - Ali Riley 35 7 Angel City FC (United States) Daisy Cleverley 26 8 Koge Nord FC (Denmark) Gabi Rennie 22 9 Arizona State University (United States) Annalie Longo 32 10 - Olivia Chance 29 11 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Betsy Hassett 32 12 Stjarnan (Iceland) Rebekah Stott 30 13 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Katie Bowen 29 14 - Paige Satchell 25 15 - Jacqui Hand 24 16 Aland United (Finland) Hannah Wilkinson 31 17 Melbourne City FC (Australia) Grace Jale 24 18 - Elizabeth Anton 24 19 Perth Glory FC (Australia) Indiah Paige Riley 21 20 - Victoria Esson 32 21 Rangers LFC (Scotland) Milly Clegg 17 22 - Anna Leat 22 23 Aston Villa WFC (England)

Philippines Roster

Name Age Number Club Olivia Davies McDaniel 25 1 - Malea Cesar - 2 - Jessika Cowart 23 3 - Jaclyn Sawicki 30 4 - Hali Long 28 5 - Tahnai Annis 34 6 - Sarina Bolden 27 7 - Sara Eggesvik 26 8 - Isabella Flanigan 18 9 - Chandler McDaniel 25 10 - Anicka Castaneda 23 11 - Ryley Bugay 27 12 - Angela Beard 25 13 - Meryll Serrano 26 14 - Carleigh Frilles 21 15 - Sofia Harrison 24 16 - Alicia Barker 25 17 - Kaiya Jota 17 18 - Randle Dominique 28 19 - Quinley Quezada 26 20 - Katrina Guillou 29 21 - Kiara Fontanilla 23 22 - Reina Bonta 24 23 -

