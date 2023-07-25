The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .275 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (34 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (35.5%), including four games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .284 AVG .267 .327 OBP .311 .412 SLG .361 16 XBH 13 4 HR 2 25 RBI 25 40/13 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings