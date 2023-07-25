Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .264.
- Chavis has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (65.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Chavis has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.290
|.227
|OBP
|.353
|.273
|SLG
|.419
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|7/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Gomber (8-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 6.18 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6).
