Tuesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (41-59) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (8-8) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

The Nationals have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

Washington has played as favorites of -130 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 430 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule