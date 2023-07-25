Nationals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (41-59) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (8-8) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.
- The Nationals have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.
- Washington has played as favorites of -130 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 430 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Cubs
|L 8-3
|Trevor Williams vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 21
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Alex Wood
|July 22
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
|July 23
|Giants
|W 6-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Scott Alexander
|July 24
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Jake Bird
|July 25
|Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|July 26
|Rockies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Peter Lambert
|July 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
|July 28
|@ Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
|July 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Justin Verlander
