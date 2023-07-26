The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .205.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Call has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 32.1% of his games this year (25 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 39
.229 AVG .180
.292 OBP .299
.350 SLG .278
10 XBH 7
3 HR 3
21 RBI 10
30/13 K/BB 26/17
4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Lambert (2-1) starts for the Rockies, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
