On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (62 of 95), with more than one hit 28 times (29.5%).

He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 20 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 34 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .253 AVG .286 .311 OBP .362 .299 SLG .406 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 11 RBI 16 32/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

