After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Peter Lambert) at 12:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .257 with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (30 of 94), with more than one RBI 16 times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (43 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .247 AVG .268 .330 OBP .339 .457 SLG .518 26 XBH 21 6 HR 10 23 RBI 28 43/17 K/BB 41/15 1 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings