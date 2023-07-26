On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (hitting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this year (29 of 82), with two or more RBI eight times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 of 82 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .247 AVG .248 .283 OBP .319 .347 SLG .442 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 24 20/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings