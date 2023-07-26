On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Target Center, the Washington Mystics (12-10) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (10-13), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx are 10-12-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics have covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

In the Lynx's 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

In the Mystics' 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

