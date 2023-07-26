Lane Thomas will lead the charge for the Washington Nationals (42-59) on Wednesday, July 26, when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (40-61) at Nationals Park at 12:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+110).

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (2-1, 5.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won three of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 57.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 37, or 41.6%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 29 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.