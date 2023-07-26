The Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Lane Thomas, Ryan McMahon and others in this contest.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 117 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.339/.488 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 4 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .257/.334/.486 on the season.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 91 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.337/.453 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 83 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 39 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .239/.320/.369 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

