Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Alex Call (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .203.
- In 53.2% of his games this season (42 of 79), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 79), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.224
|AVG
|.180
|.287
|OBP
|.299
|.343
|SLG
|.278
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|30/13
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (7-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.27, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
