The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 62 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has homered in 5.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 96), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.9% of his games this year, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (36.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .249 AVG .286 .309 OBP .362 .294 SLG .406 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 12 RBI 16 32/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings