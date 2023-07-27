On Thursday, Keibert Ruiz (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this year (49 of 83), with more than one hit 23 times (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 29 games this year (34.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 of 83 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .247 AVG .248 .282 OBP .319 .344 SLG .442 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 24 20/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings