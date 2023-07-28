Bernarda Pera will open play in the Citi Open versus Leylah Annie Fernandez (in the round of 32). In her last match she was beaten by Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals to end a good performance at the Hamburg. Pera has +5000 odds to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Pera at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Pera's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Citi Open, on Tuesday, August 1 (at 12:00 PM ET), Pera will meet Fernandez.

Pera Stats

In her previous tournament, the Hamburg, Pera was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 101-ranked Shnaider, 1-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Pera is 24-24 over the past year, with zero tournament victories.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pera has gone 13-14.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Pera has played 22.5 games per match. She won 49.2% of them.

On hard courts, Pera has played 27 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.5 games per match while winning 49.0% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Pera has won 64.5% of her games on serve, and 33.7% on return.

Pera has won 29.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 67.7% of her service games during that timeframe.

