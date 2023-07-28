Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Rogers Centre on Friday (at 7:07 PM ET).

Blue Jays vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (7-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Gausman has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.18), 17th in WHIP (1.118), and second in K/9 (12) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 22 6.0 5 4 4 9 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants Jun. 27 6.0 3 1 1 12 1 at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 106 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.342/.456 so far this year.

Guerrero will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 24 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 136 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .313/.345/.488 on the year.

Bichette takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Dodgers Jul. 25 4-for-6 1 1 2 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 114 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 38 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .298/.395/.675 slash line on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 27 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 25 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 46 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .251/.333/.420 so far this season.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at Tigers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1

