After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: WPIX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has driven in a run in 21 games this season (21.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%).

In 36.1% of his games this year (35 of 97), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .249 AVG .281 .309 OBP .360 .294 SLG .399 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 12 RBI 16 32/10 K/BB 27/19 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings