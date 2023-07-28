After hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: WPIX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 103rd in slugging.

In 71.9% of his 96 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (6.3%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 36.5% of his games this year, Meneses has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .292 AVG .266 .333 OBP .310 .436 SLG .359 18 XBH 13 5 HR 2 28 RBI 25 40/13 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings