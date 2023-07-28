Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 50 of 84 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits 23 times (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 30 games this year (35.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 84 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.247
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.317
|.344
|SLG
|.440
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|25
|20/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
