Max Scherzer will start for the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 92 home runs as a team.

Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 442 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.491 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (6-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start six times in 20 starts this season.

Gore has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Adrian Houser

