How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Max Scherzer will start for the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Nationals Player Props
|Mets vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Mets vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 92 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 442 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.491 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (6-7) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 20 starts this season.
- Gore has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Scott Alexander
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jake Bird
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Adrian Houser
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.