Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (48-54) will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (43-60) at Citi Field on Friday, July 28. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mets (-190). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - NYM (8-4, 4.20 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-7, 4.37 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 35, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Mets have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

New York has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Nationals have won in 37, or 40.7%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 18-18 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

