After batting .172 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 32 walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Call has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (30.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .224 AVG .190 .287 OBP .313 .343 SLG .285 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 30/13 K/BB 26/19 4 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings