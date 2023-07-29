C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .254.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 10.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (28.7%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year (40 of 94), with two or more runs nine times (9.6%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.272
|AVG
|.235
|.321
|OBP
|.287
|.439
|SLG
|.398
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|35/10
|K/BB
|42/7
|12
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.82 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
