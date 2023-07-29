Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .252 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%) Dickerson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

He has homered in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (26.1%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .268 AVG .241 .276 OBP .286 .286 SLG .380 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings