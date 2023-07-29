The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas (.415 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 76.7% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.1% of those games.

He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 103), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this season (37.9%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (54.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .319 AVG .256 .355 OBP .316 .544 SLG .411 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 33 RBI 21 43/10 K/BB 71/15 11 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings