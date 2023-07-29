Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.0% of those games.
- In 6.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (36.2%), including nine multi-run games (9.6%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.257
|AVG
|.275
|.287
|OBP
|.314
|.372
|SLG
|.376
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|26
|19/9
|K/BB
|28/12
|4
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
