The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.0% of those games.

In 6.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (36.2%), including nine multi-run games (9.6%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .257 AVG .275 .287 OBP .314 .372 SLG .376 11 XBH 12 3 HR 3 16 RBI 26 19/9 K/BB 28/12 4 SB 3

