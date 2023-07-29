Saturday's contest features the New York Mets (49-54) and the Washington Nationals (43-61) facing off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.

The probable starters are Carlos Carrasco (3-4) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (6-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream:

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have won in 37, or 40.2%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 23-29 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (443 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule