Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 25 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks while hitting .299.
- In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Adams has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (20.8%), including one multi-run game.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|.379
|AVG
|.138
|.429
|OBP
|.194
|.707
|SLG
|.241
|11
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Carrasco (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.82 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 5.82 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
