The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .261 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 47.0% of his games this year (31 of 66), with at least two hits 13 times (19.7%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.7% of his games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 66 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .191 AVG .337 .280 OBP .389 .319 SLG .570 6 XBH 12 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 33/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings