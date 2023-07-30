The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (60 of 95), with at least two hits 23 times (24.2%).

He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.4% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season (41 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .272 AVG .234 .321 OBP .284 .439 SLG .392 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 18 RBI 23 35/10 K/BB 43/7 12 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings