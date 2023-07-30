On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Ruiz has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 26 of 85 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .247 AVG .250 .282 OBP .316 .344 SLG .436 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 25 20/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings