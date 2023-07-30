Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .268.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (57 of 95), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (34.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 29 games this season (30.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.279
|.287
|OBP
|.317
|.372
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|26
|19/9
|K/BB
|30/12
|4
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Verlander (5-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
