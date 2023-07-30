The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .268.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this season (57 of 95), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (34.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 29 games this season (30.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .257 AVG .279 .287 OBP .317 .372 SLG .377 11 XBH 12 3 HR 3 16 RBI 26 19/9 K/BB 30/12 4 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings