How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 93 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Fueled by 298 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 454 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of seven strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.489 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 21 starts this season.
- Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|W 11-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Abbott
