Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 93 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 298 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored 454 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of seven strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.489 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 21 starts this season.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott

