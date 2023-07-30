Justin Verlander will take the mound for the New York Mets (49-55) on Sunday, July 30 against the Washington Nationals (44-61), who will counter with Trevor Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Citi Field.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to win. New York is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (5-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.47 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 36 out of the 65 games, or 55.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Mets have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 38, or 40.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

