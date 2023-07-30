You can wager on player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Lane Thomas and other players on the New York Mets and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Citi Field.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 119 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.333/.474 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 53 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.341/.482 on the season.

Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (5-5) for his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Verlander has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Giants Jul. 1 7.0 5 1 0 6 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has put up 77 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .217/.313/.507 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 90 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 45 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .231/.318/.451 slash line so far this year.

Lindor has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 2

