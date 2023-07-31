Alex Call -- hitting .172 with a double, a triple, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .206 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

In 45 of 83 games this season (54.2%) Call has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Call has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (21 of 83), with two or more RBI nine times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.3% of his games this year (26 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .224 AVG .189 .287 OBP .316 .343 SLG .280 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 30/13 K/BB 28/21 4 SB 4

