Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .248.
- In 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%) Dickerson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.8%).
- In 47 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (14.9%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.268
|AVG
|.235
|.276
|OBP
|.279
|.286
|SLG
|.370
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
